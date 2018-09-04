A SUPERFAST driver is back home after five weeks of battling £36,000 of speeding tickets he picked up in just four hours while driving a rented Lamborghini supercar along the longest road in Dubai.



Farah Hashi, 25, from Pill, Newport, rented the £160,000 Lamborghini Huracan from Saeed Ali Rent a Car on 7 August while visiting friends in Dubai.



But the dream getaway soon turned into a nightmare as he set off every speed camera when he drove the rented supercar at 150mph along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, which is the UAE’s longest road, running parallel to the country’s coast.



But, after enjoying his holiday, Mr Hashi was left stranded when the car rental firm seized his passport and demanded he pay the huge bill for speeding.

(Mr Hashi, from Pill, Newport)

Last month the South Wales Argus reported how the two parties had reached an agreement in which Mr Hashi would pay £26,000, roughly 70 per cent of what he owed in speeding fines, meaning he would finally be able to leave the UAE.



But fresh allegations that Mr Hashi criminally damaged the Lamborghini meant he was once again stuck in Dubai, this time under house arrest in his hotel.



But now, according to a member of his family, Mr Hashi has been allowed to leave the Emirate, and returned home to Newport last weekend with his brother.

READ MORE: Pill man stranded in Dubai with £36,000 of speeding tickets on his way home



“Unbeknown to us, when they were returning the passport, they opened a case in the Dubai courts for vehicle damage and vehicle rental,” explained Mr Hashi’s brother, Adman.



“Farah, unbeknown to him, was going to the airport after he got his passport, paid the ticket, and was told there was a case against him.

“His passport was taken and he was thrown into jail.”



According to his brother, Farah spent two weeks under house arrest

The family now say they are looking to launch legal proceedings over Farah’s treatment.