READERS have until the 21st of this month to have their say and help us shape the future of sport and active recreation across Caerphilly County Borough over the next 10 years.

We’ve been running a far-reaching public consultation since July, which has involved officers holding drop in sessions in communities across the county borough, so that residents who would like to find out more and have their say, could come along and discuss with us face to face.

It’s disappointing that the number of people who have attended the drop in sessions to date has been very low, especially given that the sessions were organised at varying times to enable as many people as possible to attend.

It’s really important that as many people as possible get involved to help shape the way we deliver sport and active recreation over the next decade.

Residents can ensure their views are considered by completing a survey which can be found at www.caerphilly.gov.uk/sars.

Hard copies can also be picked up from local leisure centres, libraries and council offices.

On another note, I was really proud to receive the news that Caerphilly County Borough Council has received an Employer Recognition Scheme ‘Silver Award’ from the Ministry of Defence, for our support of the armed forces community.

Caerphilly was one of just 19 Welsh employers to receive the award this year, and recognises those who demonstrate or advocate support to the armed forces community and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

We’re very proud supporters of the armed forces in our county borough and we’re delighted to have received this accolade.

Finally, I’m pleased to say that ambitious proposals for increasing the supply of council housing in Caerphilly County Borough will be considered by cabinet next week.

As a council, we already work with housing association partners to deliver new affordable housing in the county borough, but we’ll also be considering a number of options for increasing the supply of council housing.

This will include proposals for new build developments, as well as the potential to bring empty properties in the private sector back into use.

The right to buy has seen our housing stock deplete significantly over the years, and an extension of Welsh Government’s Housing Finance Grant funding to local authorities offers us the potential to increase our housing stock, while also providing much needed affordable housing for local people.

We will keep readers informed of the outcome of these discussions over the coming weeks.