NEWPORT East Conservative Association will face no further action regarding a number of issues after a panel made up of members met the group’s leadership last week.



An investigation into the association was triggered when disgraced former chairman Omer Mian, 45, managed to re-join the party despite serving a five-and-a-half year sentence for fraud.



An enquiry panel, made up of the executive body of the South East Wales Area Conservative Committee, met with the association’s leadership last week to discuss concerns, which also included the arrangement of meetings.

Speaking yesterday, an association source said: “From what I understand a warning has been issued.



“The leadership has been told they need to be more transparent in terms of meetings and other issues.



“There will be no further action that I’m aware of. I think we’ve got to move forward now.



“Whether this type of thing will happen again remains to be seen.



“I certainly think we need to see an improvement in terms of transparency around meetings and membership in light of what has happened.”



Another association source added: “What happened in the recent past is always going to be a challenge, but we need to get on top of that, and quickly if we want to move on.”



Newport city councillor, Ray Mogford, who also serves as the association’s deputy chairman (political) said an “education process” was underway following last week’s panel, and that he was driving an approach to improve the association’s transparency.



Cllr Mogford previously said of Mian rejoining: “That was an anomaly, and it has now been corrected.”