A MAN who recently defrauded his grandfather of his life savings to pay for his partner’s breast enhancement surgery was handed another suspended prison sentence.

Luke Quatrini, of Afon Mead, Rogerstone, Newport avoided another immediate jail term just two months ago after he was sentenced for plundering £1,500 from his 92-year-old grandad.

The 35-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being found guilty of racially aggravated harassment without violence and harassment.

The court heard that he had threatened to “gouge” his victim’s eyes out.

“The victim was the former landlord of the defendant,” said prosecutor Ann Griffiths.

And he had successfully obtained an eviction order for the defendant to be removed from the property.

“The combination of the harassment happened over four dates.

“In one incident he threatened to gouge his victim’s eyes.”

Three incidents – on October 17, November 9 and 11, 2017 – saw Quatrini call Mansoor Ahmad racially derogatory names.

And the last incident involved the defendant swerving his Range Rover 4x4 in front of the victim’s vehicle and shout more racial abuse.

Paul Lewis, mitigating for his client, said these offences predated his fraud conviction in July.

He said: “He did have a crown court conviction but these offences you are dealing with here pre-date that. He is serving 250 hours of unpaid work from that.

“He turns up on time to undertake the unpaid work.

“The defendant works fulltime across the country as an electrical contractor and supervisor.

“This is the last time the defendant will appear before these courts because he is deeply sorry.”

Chairman of the magistrates, Kebba Manneh, handed him a suspended prison sentence. In addition, a two-year restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to serve 15 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £735 costs and a victim surcharge.