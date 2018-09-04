A CAFE owner and a team of volunteers are celebrating the development of a city park.

Mrs T's cafe was opened five years ago by Jayne Thorley in Beechwood Park in Newport.

The popular venue has added an extension which is now open to the public.

Mrs Thorley said: "The local community use the cafe a lot and we have a lot of regulars, but our customer numbers have grown and we have had to turn people away at times.

"This new space will help with that and it will be a special space for afternoon tea, Sunday lunches and special events."

The park, which was recently awarded green flag status, has been the venue for a number of events organised by the Beechwood Park Group, which was set up in 2014.

The group recently fundraised for a parasol for use outside the park so people can enjoy sitting outside all year round.

The group's chairman Kevin O’Shea said: "The old parasol broke and we had to find money for a new one, around £1,850 in pure donations.

"We have a lot of dog walkers and it is nice for them to sit outside and sit underneath it and that is important to us."

The group are working to regenerate the park and have lots of events planned.

Mr O’Shea said: "We are looking to have another event in the park on September 16 and then we are doing a Halloween afternoon on October 28. There will be Christmas events on December 2 with a choir and 9 which will have a Santa's grotto.

"Everything we do is focused on developing the community and we want to make people aware of how beautiful this park is."

For more information visit the Beechwood Park Community BPG on Facebook.