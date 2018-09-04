AN assault in the city centre has left a 41-year-old man in hospital with head injuries.

Gwent Police have confirmed the assault happened in Skinner Street in the city centre of Newport at around 1.15pm today (Tuesday, September 4).

A 41-year-old man is being treated for a head injury, while a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

A spokesman for Gwent Police spoke to reassure people using the city centre.

"This was an isolated incident which occurred inside a premises and there is no danger to the public," said the spokesman.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 234 of the 4th September 2018 or via crime stoppers to provide information confidentially."

South Wales Ambulance Service confirmed they took a 41-year-old man to hospital after receiving a 999 call at 1.19pm this afternoon (Tuesday, September 4).

A Facebook group named 'Stop anti social behaviour at our City Centre' has been set up in recent months in response to a perceived rise in anti-social incidents.

Gwent Police launched Operation Jackal in December 2017 to deal with anti-social behaviour in Newport city centre, and reported incidents were down 44 percent from December to February this year.

The force also recruited 15 more officers to police the city centre, with the last batch of five hitting the streets this month.