THE artwork in a cathedral that will mark the centenary of the end of World War One is almost complete.

Standing in the arch in St Woolos Cathedral in Newport, the sculpture of a soldier stands at four meters high and three meters wide.

Called An Outline of Peace, the work was designed and created by artists Rob Taylor and Alison Richards, who work as ARRTDUO.

The instillation is a "reverse silhouette" of a soldier made from hardwood plywood that will be lit up when completed.

"A lot of work has gone into this. The first concept to today is six months," Ms Richards said.

"We received funding for the project at the end of July and we have been working flat out since then to get it completed.

"We put it in the arch in the cathedral because it near the war commemoration plaques are located."

The artists also ran workshops in the cathedral where they made a glass plaques which will be displayed in a George Cross at the launch on September 22.

They will also be running workshops with young people and members of the armed forces at the Riverfront Theatre to create more work which will be on display next year.

The artists make work that tells a story and is accompanies by poetry written by Mr Taylor. At the cathedral they will also have an installation of a soldier based on real stories entitled Tom.

"The work involves people from today and people from yesteryear," Ms Richards said.

"Part of this is saying thank you to the war generation. There was the soldiers who died, and people remember those, but they don't often remember the families who although they didn't serve on the frontline they did make a sacrifice too.

"There are also those whose names are not on any plaques because they were released from the army because of shellshock, or PTSD as we call it now, and we have two plinths made of cedar to remember them."

The art will be at the at the cathedral until late November and then will be in the Riverfront Theatre in 2019.

The sculpture will be officially launched at 12pm on Saturday, September 22.

Find out more at arrtduo.com.