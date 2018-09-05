NATIONAL Rail has launched a search for social media users to submit their most Instagram-worthy shots of the local area, with a cash prize of £1,000 awarded for the best photograph.

The firm is running the campaign to promote its railcard for people aged 16-25.

16-25 Railcard, which offers a third off rail travel, has created an Insta-Rail map of the UK, featuring a list of the most photographed locations throughout the country.

The winning photograph will also feature in a 16-25 Railcard campaign, as well as appearing on its website and social media channels this summer.

Jyoti Bird, marketing director at National Rail, said: “Our research shows just how competitive young people can be with social media – ultimately not wanting to miss out on exciting new experiences, getting out and about, and enjoying quality time with friends and family.

“We look forward to seeing some really beautiful and creative photography from local social media enthusiasts, and will hopefully be crowning South Wales as the Instagram capital of the UK!”

For the chance to win £1,000 and the title of South Wales’s best Instagrammer, locals should upload their image to Instagram, tagging @national.rail and using the hashtag #instarail, or on the National Rail Facebook page, using #instarail.

To view the campaign's Insta-Rail map, visit www.16-25railcard.co.uk/instarail