A TRAVEL programme will feature some of Gwent’s sights and attractions in its latest series.

The S4C programme Codi Pac filmed an episode in Newport where presenter Geraint Hardy visits some of the city's most famous sights and lesser known gems.

In the show, which will be aired on Friday, Mr Hardy follows the recommendations of the people who have lived in Newport their entire lives.

One of those filmed is local historian Allan Cook who shares some of the history of Newport in the upcoming episode.

Mr Hardy takes a trip to the Celtic Manor Resort and has a go on SUPAKART , the go kart racing circuit which is located in the Newport Leeway Industrial Estate.

He also visits including the West Usk Lighthouse, the transporter bridge, and has a bite to eat at Holy Cheesus.

The programme also visits the Newport Ship and finds out more about its history and plans for the future.

In this series of Codi Pac, Mr Hardy leaves his passport at home and roams Wales to discover nooks and crannies that are well worth a visit.

As well as Newport, the travel show also visits locations in Wales including Aberystwyth, Welshpool and Fishguard.

The Codi Pac episode featuring Newport will be shown on S4C on Friday, September 7 at 8.25pm and will have English and Welsh subtitles.

You can also watch it on demand on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other platforms.