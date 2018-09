POLICE are appealing for information on an assault in Tredegar.

Two men were assaulted at approximately 1.05am on Castle Street, on August 26, and both received head and facial injuries.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with any information relating to this is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 35 26/08/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.