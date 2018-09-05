RESIDENTS of a care home have been brought joy by the introduction of Companion Pets.

The life-like cuddly pets respond to human interaction and have been introduced to residents at Hafod's Ty Gwyn Care Home in Cwmbran.

The initiative is by Ageless Innovation, which aims to provide the best play experiences for all generations at different stages of life.

The Companion Pets were donated by Rachel Mann, who is Ty Gwyn's Activities Coordinator, after she researched them, as they are being championed by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Ms Mann said: "It was so wonderful to see the instant connection between the residents and their new pets. The animals have various sensors in the head and body areas which allow them to move and respond naturally with noises when being spoken to.

“When they are stroked they purr and whimper and you can feel their hearts beating. The cat lifts its paw to stroke its face and rolls over to have its belly stroked."

Ty Gwyn Care Home provides residential accommodation for 35 people aged over 65, consisting of 24 beds for those with dementia and 11 general residential beds.

To find out more or to arrange a visit please call the home on 01633 838697 or visit hafod.org.uk