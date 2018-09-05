CONTROVERSIAL plans to withdraw free transport for 549 students in Blaenau Gwent have been scrapped after a public backlash.

The county borough council’s executive voted against changing its home to school transport policy for primary and secondary school pupils at a meeting on Wednesday.

It means free travel will continue to be provided to primary age pupils who live more than 1.5 miles from school and to secondary pupils living more than two miles from school.

A preferred option put out for public consultation proposed changing the limits to primary school pupils living more than two miles and to secondary pupils living more than three miles from their nearest school.

This would have affected 549 students.

Plans to phase out a free travel grant of £150 for students aged 16-19 were also rejected by the council.

Leader of the council, Cllr Nigel Daniels, said changing the policy would be “contradictory and counterproductive” to the authority’s educational aims.

He said: “While there are significant savings potentially for this authority there’s got to be a moral question as well.

“Would I be wanting my grandchildren to be walking three miles from home to school? I think the simple answer to that is no.

“I think morally we have to do the right thing.”

The plans faced significant public opposition with a petition signed by 570 people, a protest walk taking place in Cwm and more than 1,000 people saying they disagreed or strongly disagreed in a questionnaire.

MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith, AM Alun Davies and the council’s Labour group also opposed the plans.

Concerns that the proposals would cause difficulties for families to take their children to school were expressed.

Residents expressed concerns over proposed ‘safe walking’ routes to school and the availability of public transport in the area, the meeting heard.

Cllr John Mason said he feared changing the policy could create difficulties for people in deprived areas accessing education.

“We could well inadvertently create a two-tier system where the people who can afford can go by their own means or by public transport but people will face difficulties in the deprived areas,” he said.

And Cllr Dai Davies said he could not support a proposal which could create a barrier to education.

The executive voted unanimously to maintain the current home to school limits and to keep the post 16 travel grant.

Cllr Daniels added that the policy would not be looked at again in the “lifetime of the current administration.”