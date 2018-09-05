AN APPEAL has been launched after a cat died within hours of being poisoned.

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a cat died from suspected poisoning in the Crumlin area of Newport.

The black cat - named Hulk - died on Thursday, August 30.

Hulk’s owner Vicky Harrison said: “We are just devastated. We are missing him terribly. We are just devastated that this has happened and for a second time.

“We also lost our other cat Yolo around a year ago from poisoning. He was only a year old and we had him since he was a kitten. We took him to the vets, but it was too late his kidneys were shutting down.

“I have another cat, but I couldn’t have any more now, I just couldn’t put myself through this again.”

RSPCA inspector Izzi Hignell said: “Our thoughts are very much with the owner of this cat who tragically died after showing symptoms of being poisoned.

“Unfortunately the cat ran off after showing symptoms and was later found dead. Shockingly, the owner also says that this is the second cat that they have sadly lost in this way and it is suspected other cats nearby have also been poisoned too.”

As well as appealing for information, RSPCA Cymru is urging local pet owners to stay alert and understand what to do if they think their cat has been poisoned, and to know the symptoms.

Inspector Hignell added: “Vomiting, a depressed or sleepy demeanour, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures, and breathing difficulties could all be signs of a potential poisoning. If this is feared, owners should remain calm, move the animal away from any suspected poisonous source, and contact a vet immediately.

“It is unclear whether this poisoning attack was a tragic accident, or whether something more malicious occurred. However, we’re appealing for information to the local area - William Street in Crumlin - and our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.”

The maximum penalty, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, for those found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, is six months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £20,000.

If you have information, ring 0300 123 8018.