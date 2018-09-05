A MUCH-LOVED city mechanic and army veteran was given a send-off to remember today as he was carried through Newport on a horse and carriage.

Howard Pitt, of Corporation Road, Newport, was buried today (Wednesday, September 5) after a bowel cancer diagnosis just eight weeks ago.

An army veteran who served in Egypt during the Suez crisis in the 1950s, Howard later ran his own business as a mechanic, working in Mill Parade, Pill, and in Chepstow Road, Maindee.

Around 80 family and friends crowded into St Julius & St Aaron's Church, in St Julian’s, to say goodbye.

“It was something he mentioned years ago, the horse and carriage,” explained Howard’s daughter Julie Evans.

“He was such a gentleman, and always a family man before anything else. He loved horse shows and steam engines, and after my mum died he retired and took up painting. He loved painting beautiful landscapes, and he was a good baker. He made his granddaughter’s wedding cake himself.

(Howard and Rosa Pitt on their wedding day)

“His kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of his life. He adored us all and was always playing on the floor with the younger ones.

“He used to take me and my brother, Alan, on holidays every year, and his favourite destination was Weymouth. Despite serving in Egypt he hated flying.

(After retiring, Howard took up painting)

“My favourite memory will always be of him playing with his four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.”

Howard was buried with his late wife, Rosa, who died in 1993, but Ms Evans explained there was a bit of a mix up at Howard’s funeral, when the horse and carriage stopped at the wrong grave.

“There were two open graves,” she explained.

(Around 80 family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Howard at his funeral today)

“And they stopped at the wrong one. My mum would not have been impressed, but my dad would have found it hilarious.”

In 2004, Howard contributed his memories of Newport during the Second World War to the BBC’s Peoples’ War series, where he remembered hearing of his father’s death in Burma, growing up with rationing and VE day parties.