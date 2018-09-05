This week sees the return of our children to schools, colleges and universities.

Summer is slowly passing into the beginning of autumn.

The recent AS, A-level, Welsh Baccalaureate and GCSE results in Wales were impressive.

I would like to pay tribute, as the new academic year begins, to parents, teachers and governors in Islwyn, who work really hard to ensure that students reach their full potential.

I wish them all the best of luck for the forthcoming year.

The Welsh Labour Government, earlier this year, announced that local authorities will receive £440,000 over the next two years to tackle period poverty in communities like Islwyn, where levels of deprivation are highest, by providing feminine hygiene products to those women and girls most in need.

Additionally £700,000 of capital funding will be available to improve facilities and equipment in schools, ensuring that all girls and young women can access good sanitary facilities when they need them.

It is unacceptable that some women and girls in Wales cannot afford to buy essential feminine hygiene products when they need them.

I am committed to doing everything to tackle this inequality.

The United Kingdom is the sixth largest economy in the world.

Therefore it is incredible that we continue to see the rise in people seeking help from foodbanks.

Foodbank use in areas where Universal Credit has been rolled out has increased by 30% according to National Audit Office statistics, compared to a 12% increase in non-Universal Credit areas.

A Universal Credit claimant survey from the UK Government shows that four in ten claimants were experiencing financial difficulties, and that 46% of new Universal Credit claimants need help to make their claim online. A recent National Audit Office report highlighted that local authorities, housing associations and landlords are all seeing an increase in rent arrears since the introduction of Universal Credit.

The rollout of Universal Credit, like so much this UK Tory Government has done, is a shambles. It isn’t working and is leaving families without food. Their own statistics make this clear. The staff at foodbanks through Islwyn and Wales are doing a tremendous service to their communities that really in 2018 should not be required. I know that that Citizen Advice Bureau do invaluable work helping people. However, we know that too many people continue to suffer in harrowing circumstances of poverty.

These are worrying and challenging times that we live in. Now more than ever it is important that we continue to fight for decent living standards for the working classes in our community.

Rhianon Passmore AM