PEOPLE in Wales face being left nearly £2,000 worse off in the event of no deal Brexit and people are now more in favour of remaining in Europe, according to anti-Brexit campaigners.

Some 44 per cent of Welsh voters want a say on the outcome of the talks, polling for the People's Vote campaign found.

Welsh voters backed quitting the European Union by 53 per cent to 47 per cent, but now 51 per cent would vote to remain compared to 49 per cent, the YouGov study for the group found.

The usual margin of error for polling is three per cent.

Peter Kellner, former president of YouGov, said: "With Wales now opposed to Brexit, albeit narrowly, this now means that all three nations in the UK outside England now back remaining in the European Union.

"This should concern all politicians who seek to preserve the integrity of the United Kingdom.

"The shift has been driven by Labour voters, where the swing to Remain is 6 per cent, double the average for all Welsh voters.

"In the referendum two years ago, Labour supporters voted 66 to 34 per cent for Remain.

"This has now widened to 72 to 28 per cent. Labour voters also back a People's Vote by almost three-to-one: 61 to 22 per cent.

"This should concern those Labour MPs who are resisting both continued membership of the EU and a fresh referendum to let the people decide the issue."

The People's Vote campaign is targeting different areas of the UK as part of a summer blitz to set out what it says will be the impact of Brexit locally.

It pointed to a draft Government briefing in January that suggested a 9.5 per cent loss of GDP growth over the next decade in a no deal scenario.

That could amount to every person in Wales being left £1,818 a year worse off, it claimed.

Labour MP Owen Smith, a supporter of People's Vote, said: "This poll shows that Labour voters overwhelmingly support a People's Vote, putting them at odds with the party's official pro-Brexit position.

"Labour Party members, supporters and voters are crying out for clear red water between the opposition and the Government on Brexit. Labour can provide that leadership to the country by backing the People's Vote campaign."