A DEDICATED team has been introduced to Gwent police to help with incidents involving those facing mental health problems.

The Mental Health Triage Team will be on standby during calls received to 999 or 101 to assist in cases involving those with, or at risk of, mental health issues.

These specialists will have access to the police, health boards and social services’ computer systems across Gwent, which will allow them to understand incidents and those involved.

Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said: "People in mental health crisis are some of the most vulnerable members of our community. It is vital that these individuals are able to access specialist support and receive the right level of help during their greatest hour of need.

"Following a very successful pilot scheme, funded by my office, I am thrilled to welcome a new team of mental health care professionals in to our control room who will provide consistent advice and support right across Gwent."

They team will work in the control rooms at peak times, seven days a week, offering information and guidance to people experiencing distress or harm through being mentally unwell.

It is hoped the new service will mean less Section 136 detentions, which is part of the Mental Health Act and allows officers to detain those they believe have a mental illness and need care or control.

It is also hoped it will mean reduced use of force on people in acute crisis and better access to appropriate health and social care provision through liaison with the relevant services.

Gwent Police Sergeant, Andy Massaro, said: "From working with the mental health team I have already seen a big impact on our work. The intervention work, including the ability to complete background checks, liaise with outside agencies, speaking to officers and other healthcare professionals has given us accurate information and a better ability to utilise our resources effectively."

The support will help to reduce demand on Gwent Police by, sometimes-averting officers from needing to attend scenes during a mental health crisis or by reducing the amount of time officers need to spend once deployed by offering access to mental health services.

"The team is the first of its kind in Wales and is therefore a flagship service," added Gwent’s Mental Health Triage Team’s Manager, David Richard.

"I am very proud to have been appointed and I am determined that the service will ensure people in a mental health crisis, get access to the most appropriate help to meet their needs."