THE Assembly Minister for South East Wales has launched a campaign to improve employability and life skills for school and college leavers.

In the recent report 'Mind Over Matter', the Assembly's Children, Young People and Education Committee concluded that 'it is crucial to develop a whole- school approach, embedding well- being into the entire school ethos, the curriculum, and staff training and professional development'.

In response Mohammad Asghar AM has started talks with potential employers, educational bodies and mental health organisations in the South Wales East region to improve sector specific knowledge and work skills, and to enhance young people's resilience, independence and coping mechanisms.

Mohammad Asghar said: "Improving mental health and practical life skills, such as financial planning and budgeting, is integral in preparing for adulthood, reducing unemployment and fostering a sense of fulfilment from work'.

"I am alarmed at the deteriorating mental health statistics for young people, and I support the Government's mission to build a curriculum that is relevant to the demands of the 21st Century and, reflects the significance of wellbeing for young people.

"I will be monitoring the implementation of mindfulness in my region, and seek to use it as a platform to address the other key pillars of Physical, Social, Health and Economic Education, and I look forward to engaging with new partners and members of my electoral region and will ensure that the necessary changes to young people's education and learning continues to be addressed by the Welsh Government."