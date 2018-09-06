WELSH Water customers could be seeing a reduction in their bills, if the companies proposed new business plan is accepted by water industry regulator - Ofwat.

The utilities company hopes to reduce bills for the average household by £22, although that figure is before inflation.

Welsh Water explained their business plan was shaped by their biggest ever customer engagement programme, which saw 40,000 customers give detailed feedback.

The companies' six priorities detailed in their new 2020-2025 plan are: Fair bills for everyone , clean, safe water for all, safeguarding the environment, improving their personal approach, reducing leakage by a further 15%, and preparing for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Welsh Water serves more than three million customers across most of Wales, Herefordshire and parts of Deeside and Cheshire, and is the only non-shareholder company in England and Wales – meaning it reinvests the profit it makes to benefit customers. These “customer dividends” have totalled around £350 million since it was bought by Glas Cymru and became a not-for-profit water company in 2001.

Chief Executive Chris Jones said: “As a not-for-profit company, our customers’ interests are at the heart of everything we do.

“The plans aim to strike the right balance between investment for the future, and making sure bills remain affordable for customers today. With better service, more help for the vulnerable, increased investment and lower bills, we are confident that this plan offers even better value for money for our customers in the years ahead.”

Alastair Lyons, Chairman of Glas Cymru who helped shape the plan, added: “This plan is the culmination of over two years’ work and we would like to thank all those thousands of customers and other stakeholders who have contributed their views during this process to help make this the most customer-driven business plan Welsh Water has ever produced.

“We believe that this is an ambitious plan which represents both a material step forward in ensuring the resilience of the business against the challenges of the future and good value for customers – for the next five years, and for generations to come.”