A LIVE Twitter Takeover of a police control room is happening today.

From 8am, Gwent Police are hosting a Twitter Takeover to give people insight into a 'typical day' in the Gwent Police Force Control Room.

The seven-hour Takeover, live from their Headquarters in Cwmbran, will give the public an idea of the type of calls they receive on 999 and 101.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Demand on the Force Control Room varies from shift to shift and day to day, with weekends predictably being generally our busiest time – but what goes on day to day, when you’re maybe in work or shopping or in college?

"Working around the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, our busy Force Control Room is home to many professional roles and we’ll be giving you an insight into who does what, what goes on during a 999 and 101 call and if you’re interested in a career with us, we’ll be pointing you in the right direction.

"We’ll also be tweeting examples of some of the time wasting calls we’ve received – these calls can potentially hold up our emergency response."

To watch the live Takeover, which ends at 4pm, follow @gwentpolice on Twitter.