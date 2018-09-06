A COMMUNITY has come together to celebrate 30 years since the opening of their local pharmacy.

Shil Pharmacy, in Thornhill, Cwmbran, was opened on September 5, 1988, following a petition for a local chemist in the area, and has been a hub for the community ever since.

Yesterday, staff and residents joined together to celebrate, with the building adorned with bunting, and refreshments on offer.

Owner, Shilpa Desai, said: "We opened on September 5, 1988, and are still going strong.

"When a patient walks in we know their name and they know ours; the pharmacy is all about community, with many people seeing it as their first port of call for medicine or minor ailments.

"It's been a lot of hard work, with ups and downs. We've seen children who've grown and had children, and even grandchildren, who come here.

"Everybody knows everybody, and they come back for the service we provide."

Ms Desai reflected on the community spirit over the years, with one highlight being the refitting of the pharmacy in 2010, which was hindered by snow. A digger had to be used to get the materials into the building.

"The young were helping the elderly get to us in the snow," added Ms Desai.

"If something goes wrong the community comes together."

In this case, the community came together for something positive, with people bringing cards and flowers.

Ronald Quinlan, aged 77, has been going to Shil Pharmacy since it opened and said: "I've always gotten on well with the staff here. They treat me with respect and I treat them with respect."

Another user of the service for the past 30 years, Pam McCloy, added: "The staff here are fantastic; you couldn't ask for a better service. This pharmacy is absolutely brilliant and I would recommend it to anyone."

Their oldest customer is 95 years old, and their youngest is four-month-old Gabriel Evans, who was at the celebrations with his mother, Cllr Kathy Evans.

Cllr Kathy Evans said: "I've always used this pharmacy because it's so good. It reminds me of a pharmacy you'd see on a vintage TV show where they know everybody's name and everyone is really friendly.

"Shilpa is excellent as what she does and there's a real community atmosphere here."

Cllr Steven Evans was also at the celebrations and added: "Many people don't have transport and don't want to catch a bus to town, so the pharmacy is really handy.

"If it wasn't here I dread to think what would happen."