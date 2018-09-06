PRESELI Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies has been elected as the new leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

Mr Davies beat South Wales West’s Suzy Davies by a wide margin with 68.1 per cent of the vote.

The result was announced today, at Ffos Las racecourse in Carmarthenshire.

In his victory speech Mr Davies said he was “humbled” to have won the role, saying: “I will not let you down.”

He added: “If someone had said to me 20 years ago I would be the AM for Preseli Pembrokeshire, I would not have believed it.

“But if someone had said I, as a boy from the traditional heartlands of west Wales, would be leading the Conservatives in the National Assembly in 2018, I certainly would not have believed it.”

Saying “It is now time for us to raise our game”, Mr Davies recognised the most recent two General Elections had seen a drop in support for the party, and said his goal was now to work to build this back up again. He also said he intended to increase the diversity of candidates at the next Assembly Election.

“We come out of this contest in a stronger, more united position having had this period of reflection and debate,” he said.

Mr Davies also paid tribute to his competitor, calling her “a tireless campaigner.”

“She was a formidable campaigner in this contest and she remains one of the bright stars of this party,” he said.

Ms Davies said she was disappointed by the result, but pledged to support Mr Davies as leader.

“The prize here is much bigger than this contest – it is a Wales for the future, not a Wales of the past,” she said. “I congratulate Paul and wish him well. He has my personal support in our march forward.”

She added: “I am profoundly grateful to those who voted for me but I know they understand, even in a competition like this, we are all on the same side. And we need to be if Wales is to see that life beyond Labour is worth fighting for.”

Andrew RT Davies, who stepped down as group leader in June after seven years, congratulated his successor on Twitter.

He said: “Huge congratulations to @PaulDaviesPembs - the campaign was conducted in an excellent spirit and @suzydaviesam deserves a lot of credit for her part in that. I look forward to serving as part of the team as we all work to deliver @WelshConserv success across Wales.”

Welsh secretary Alun Cairns also congratulated Mr Davies, saying: “I look forward to working with him and the group in holding the Welsh Labour government to account.

“But also, and more importantly, in delivering for Wales, from both Cardiff Bay and Whitehall perspective.”

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, who herself is currently in the midst of a leadership election, also congratulated Mr Davies. But she reiterated, under her leadership, Plaid would never enter into a coalition with the Conservatives.

Turnout in the election was 52 per cent.