A SHOCKING image which shows clothing, bedding and even furniture from someone seemingly living inside a Newport centre doorway has prompted fresh calls for more measures to tackle homelessness.

The picture, which was posted on social media today, was taken outside a vacant store in the city centre.

Within minutes of being uploaded, it attracted hoardes of comments, many calling for action over the situation.

Jayne Williams is one of those who wants "something done".

"It is upsetting to see pictures like this one," said the 43-year-old.

"Homelessness is across the country - not just in Newport. But something needs to be done here.

"It is not right that in the 21st century that we have people sleeping on the streets."

Omar Ali, who is a former councillor, said he was "shocked" by the image.

"Something certainly needs to be done," he said.

"Homelessness is a very emotive subject but the photo that I saw is shocking.

"These people and the city centre needs help."

Councillor Chris Evans, who represents Rogerstone ward, also commented on the thread.

He said: "To me, it just shows that people want a home and we should be doing more - far more to help."

Sam Murray, who lives in Newport, added: "The photo is horrendous. It is sad to see someone actually living just outside a shop.

"Homelessness turns people away from the high streets.

"We all want something done to sort out the rise in homelessness."

And Mandy McGill added: "Town is the worse than it's ever been all my life and I ain't no spring chicken.

"It is heartbreaking seeing the decline in the high street.

"More needs to be done to help out the homeless people."