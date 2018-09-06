A FORMER post office could make way for a Turkish bath and barber shop under plans submitted to Newport City Council.

The proposal would see the previous Royal Oak Post Office in Chepstow Road, Newport, demolished and a two-storey building built in its place.

This would comprise of the barber shop, which would be relocated from its current position opposite the development site, and Turkish bath.

Proposed opening times for the barber shop are 9.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and for the Turkish bath from midday to 10pm on the same days, under the application submitted by Ozzy's Barbers.

The Turkish bath will offer a range of treatments in separate rooms which customers can choose from with treatments lasting about an hour under the plans.

It would operate on an appointment only system and accommodate two customers per hour or a single family group.

Towels and other equipment will be washed on site and the owner would bring any new equipment by car.

The post office closed in March of last year.

A transport statement submitted with the application says: "The former post office and shop use would have seen regular multiple daily service vehicles.

"The proposed uses are service based rather than goods and no delivery vehicles are expected on a daily basis.

"The proposed change of use is therefore better than the former use in service vehicle terms and the lack of a commercial vehicle space is no detriment to the development or highway safety."

The statement concludes that there are no highway, traffic or transportation reasons why the development should not go ahead.

One staff member would be employed at the barber shop, from its relocated position, and two at the Turkish bath.

Plans also allow for customer short stay cycle parking in the form of two ‘Sheffield’ style cycle stands next to the building, making it accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

Parking is available within 20 metres of the site in Chepstow Road.

The transport statement adds that the proposal could reduce the demand for on-street parking from the site's previous use as a post office.