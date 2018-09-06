A GWENT restaurant has seen off tough competition to make it into the Good Food Guide 2019.

The guide lists the top 50 restaurants, pubs and cafes across the UK each year.

And the Whitebrook, in Monmouthshire, snuck in at number 49.

It was credited for both its menu and scenery.

The Good Food Guide 2019 says: "The Whitebrook is run by former Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons chef and owner Chris Harrod and wife Kirsty. They have a big focus on local produce, foraged ingredients and organic wines – a meal here is an experience to remember.

"With dinner bed and breakfast rates for the week priced from £278, The Whitebrook represents excellent value."