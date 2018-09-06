CAERLEON High Street has been partially blocked by a police incident.

Reports on social media suggest a taxi crashed into a barrier.

Gwent Police tweeted at 1.53pm that they responded to a one vehicle crash in the town.

999: Report of a one vehicle RTC where a car has collided into a barrier in #Caerleon – log 240 06/09/18 #GPControlRoom — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 6, 2018

Traffic monitors note the B4236 High Street is partially blocked with slow moving traffic in both directions because of the incident.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information, and we will update the story once we know more.