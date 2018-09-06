DOZENS of weird and wonderful creations took to the water on Sunday for the 53rd annual Monmouth Raft Race event.

Large crowds assembled at Monmouth Rowing Club to view the rafts prior to the start of the race, organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in support of St David’s Hospice Care.

“It’s always fascinating to see the imaginative designs and different approaches taken by raft crews,” race co-ordinator Norman Williams said.

Attracting crews from as far away as Rugby and Barnsley, this year’s race comprised 69 rafts of all shapes and sizes.

At midday, Monmouth’s mayor, Terry Christopher, gave the start signal, and the racers began their six-mile slog downriver to the finish line at Whitebrook.

With a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 28 seconds, the victorious crew was a private entry aboard the Abandon Ship IX, who finished nine minutes ahead of their nearest rivals.

Other crews took a more leisurely approach to the event and needed almost four hours to reach the finish line.

Several hundred spectators gathered around the Wye Bridge to cheer the rafts on their way, and there was another warm reception at Redbrook, the race’s midway point.

A post-race festival had been set up at the finish line, drawing a crowd of more than 2,000 visitors, with traditional stalls, fairground rides, burgers, a hog roast, Kingstone brewery beer, and live music provided by The Forfeits.

Organisers will split the proceeds of the raft race between St David’s Foundation Hospice Care, which receives 75 per cent of the funds, and other charities supported by Rotary Monmouth, who will together receive the other 25 per cent.

St David’s fundraising director, Kris Broome, presented the winners with their awards and thanked all the participants for their tremendous efforts and support, as well as Rotary Monmouth for organising the event.

Neil Henson’s crew, ‘Henson’s Heroes’ won the award for raising the most sponsorship money (£1,420).

Rotary Monmouth president Patrick Chatterton also thanked the crews, their supporters, and the festival stallholders.

Monmouth Rotary meets each Wednesday. If you are interested in taking part, or for more information about the organisation, contact Nagi El Bay at membership@monmouth.rotary1100.org or visit www.monmouthrotaryclub.com