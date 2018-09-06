GWENT Police hosted a live Twitter Takeover of their control room yesterday.

The seven-hour event, which started at 8am, was aimed at giving people insight into a ‘typical day’ in the Gwent Police Force Control Room.

More than 200 calls were made to the control room, which Gwent Police described as “a fairly typical day here and what we would expect for a Thursday day shift.”

Examples of calls that were logged included missing persons being reported to have returned home, information being received on the location of a wanted man, and details on several instances of theft.

In a message put out on Twitter following the takeover, chief inspector Ryan Francis said: “What we wanted to achieve was giving you an insight in to the kind of work we do here day-to-day, some of the demands that are placed on our officers and staff, and some of the variety of calls that we deal with on a typical day.

“I want to say thank you for joining us for those who tuned in on Twitter, and a big thank you to our officers and staff who are out there every day answering calls from the public.”

As well as logging genuine calls, Gwent Police also tweeted examples of time wasting calls they had received – such as “I’m ringing to test my phone is still working”, “I’m stuck in a toilet”, and “my takeaway delivery hasn’t arrived.”