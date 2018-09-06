AN EXCITING charity event is taking place this weekend.

The KAPOW superhero challenge is coming to Tredegar on Saturday, hosted at Parc Bryn Bach, on Merthyr Road, Tredegar.

It is a 5K inflatable obstacle course that people can take on to raise vital funding for Blaenau Gwent’s hospice, Hospice of the Valleys.

Although dress up isn’t essential it is recommended, so caped crusaders can whizz through the challenge without their secret identities being revealed.

The day will start with a mass warm up to get the blood pumping, with music to keep people pumped as they take on the Stairs of Doom and make their way through the enormous course, ending on the Ultimate Slide.

There is no age limit, but people taking part must be at least 1.2 metres tall and anybody entering under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.

There will be free parking on the day, with medals for completion.

Online registration is now closed, but you can still register from 8.30am on the day, with the fun starting at 10.30am.

Tickets are £25 for adults or £15 for children, with bundles also on offer. You can have a superhero team of up to five adults, for £100 which means saving £25.

Alternatively, family tickets, which allow up to two adults and three children, are £82.50.