A NEW multimedia exhibition will explore the real-life stories surrounding the growth of Newport’s rock and independent music scene.

And young women and girls from the city are to be given the chance to play a part in celebrating its rich music history.

The Newport Rock Collecting project is backed by local media company Winding Snake Productions and £58,410 in National Lottery funding.

Amy Morris, of Winding Snake Productions, said: “Amy Morris, of Winding Snake Productions, said: “We’re so excited to capture people’s memories of Newport’s rock and alternative scene, which is vital at a time when the social makeup of the city is changing and things are being forgotten.”

Notable acts to have taken to the stage across Newport since the 1970s include David Bowie, Van Morrison and the Sex Pistols.

The town was labelled the ‘new Seattle’ in the 1990s for its reputation for nurturing local and national alternative musical acts.

The renowned TJs nightclub played host to many such acts, with a long-held local rumour being that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain proposed to Courtney Love there after her band, Hole, played the venue.

Such was the influence of the scene that Newport West MP passed two early day motions in Parliament praising Newport’s contribution to rock music.

“There are now only a small handful of independent venues dedicated to rock and a lot of young people living here now won’t know what music used to mean to Newport,” added Ms Morris.

“With the help of local people, we want to make sure that the beating heart and soul of Newport – its music – lives on in people’s memory.”

Rock Collecting will work with women’s charities to invite 200 local women and girls aged 15 to 25 to interview residents to gain an insight into the town’s now forgotten independent venues.

It is hoped the move will also address the lack of women in the modern music production, with those involved set to meet influential women working in the Welsh industry.

Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in Wales, said: “The Rock Collecting project promises to unearth some truly unique stories that will involve the entire community in bringing the Newport rock scene back to life.”

“I’m sure a lot of people will enjoy reminiscing and sharing their memories out on the town, which has so often featured at the cutting edge of the music scene both for the UK and internationally.”