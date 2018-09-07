MORE than £75,000 is winging its way to two Gwent charities after successful Big Lottery Fund applications.

Gwent Wildlife Trust and Tillery Action For You LTD have been given £60,068 and £9,229 respectively.

The money will be used by Gwent Wildlife Trust to build on the success of the Wild Health pilot project which they ran last year. The grant will enable them to offer recreational, social and work-based outdoor opportunities to 200 people in Gwent with emotional and physical health issues. During the next two years, the Wild Health project will work with people to increase their health and wellbeing by giving them the chance to get outdoors and learn new skills.

Gwent Wildlife Trust’s Wild Health Project Officer Ian Thomas said: “We are delighted to receive this grant from the Big Lottery Fund which will allow us to grow our Wild Health project and offer hundreds more people, of all ages and abilities, the chance to get outdoors and enjoy recreational, social and work-based opportunities like bush craft, geocaching and nature walks.

The s Tillery Action For You Ltd grant will be used to train and support volunteers to create better community green spaces and facilities. The project will improve the area and develop the skills of the volunteers.