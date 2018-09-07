FASHION fans can grab some bargains as the country's biggest travelling vintage fair takes place in the city this weekend.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair travels the country selling a huge range of high-quality vintage clothing and collectibles and it will be at the Newport Centre on Sunday from 10am.

At the fair shoppers will find unique, handpicked quality goods with stalls of vintage fashion, accessories, home, collectables and more from some of the UK's finest vintage traders.

This is the perfect chance to shop affordable items, support independents and grab yourself a unique piece of the past.

Joining Lou Lou's Fair on the day is Lil's Parlour who are bringing their vintage tea party for the perfect tea break after your shop.

Teas and delicious cakes are served up on beautiful vintage china in the pop-up tearoom so don't miss out.

You can also get yourself a retro look at the hair and beauty salon where you can have perfect pin curls, amazing victory rolls and sky-scraping beehives.

For more information, prices and to book an appointment, email popupparlour@hotmail.com

Lou Lou’s Newport Vintage Fair takes place on Sunday, September 9 at the Newport Centre from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is £2.50 on the door and children under the age of 12 are free.