THOUSANDS of people are expected to turn out for the Usk Show when it returns to the Usk Showground.

The popular annual agricultural event has been run by the voluntary committee of the Usk Farmers’ Club since 1843.

Taking place on Saturday at the showground near the village of Gwernesney, just outside Usk, the Show comprises 11 different sections, each holding their own competitions on the day.

Hundreds of local people continue to volunteer as stewards on say, ensuring the show’s popularity.

Every year it attracts in excess of 20,000 visitors and this year tickets have even been bought by people in Australia and the Netherlands.

Show secretary Nia Osborne said the annual showcase of farm-based fun has become action packed for 2018.

“The main attraction in the main ring this year is the Cavalry of Heroes medieval jousting team,” she said.

“You can cheer on your favourite knight of the realm when they put on two displays on the day.”

Visitors to the Usk Show will be able to see high-quality stock from Monmouthshire farmers, before sampling tasty food exhibits within the marquees.

The county’s finest animals will be proudly displayed and there will be a parade of working vintage machinery.

Classic and modern Land Rovers will be showcased. This display includes of all kinds of Land Rovers, some of which have been customised to turn them into camper vans. There will even be a small Toylander vehicle that is specially designed for under 16s.

As well as providing a day out the Events such as this are said to keep the farming spirit alive for new generations. As well as the expected livestock and awards for growing, a number of neat modern attractions will keep junior attendees entertained.

There is a thriving horse show and show jumping competitions, as well as goats, poultry, rabbits a companion dog show, steam corner and vintage tractors.

More than 300 traders join the show each year outdoors and in the food hall, craft marquee and shopping mall.

In the main and countryside ring there are displays and demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

This year the main attraction is the Cavalry of Heroes Medieval jousting display and the runner pack dog and duck display, Black Mountain falconry and Rowan working horses.

The expanding Usk Show is coving more land this year, with every spare inch packed with fun for all ages. “We have more land this year, so we have a little bit more space to play with,” Ms Osborne said.

“People can sit around the food court, watch the entertainment, have a picnic.”

Tickets to the show are £10 in advance or £12 on the door for adults, £3 in advance and £4 on the door for children between 12 and 16 and entry is free for children under 12.

Find out more at uskshow.co.uk.