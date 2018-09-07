A 200-YEAR-OLD maritime charity is calling on people from Gwent to share their memories of the sea to highlight our connection and dependence on the sea.

Stuart Rivers, Sailors’ Society’s CEO explained: “Whether it’s beach balls, flip-flops or the ingredients used to make an ice cream, 90 per cent of everything you see beside the seaside is transported by sea.

“During the heatwave, many people from Gwent will have headed to the beach to create long-lasting memories.

“Whether you spent childhood holidays at the beach, or have made a career out of working at sea, we’d love to hear and share your stories.”

Sailors’ Society works internationally to provide practical, emotional and spiritual welfare support to the world’s 1.6million seafarers, regardless of their background or faith.

The charity’s chaplains and ship visitors have a presence in 91 global ports, with wider projects and services covering 30 countries.

You can share you stories and pictures now at www.theseaandme.org