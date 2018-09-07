THE father of a trainee teacher killed in a car crash hopes a road safety conference arranged by the charity set up in her name will save lives and raise awareness.

Rhiannon Smith died aged just 21 in a car crash on the A48 near her home in Llandevaud, east Newport, in March 2017.

Since her death, parents Julian and Gill Smith have worked tirelessly to set up the Rhiannon Jade Smith Memorial Trust, which focusses on education, research in severe brain injuries and road safety.

Rhiannon Smith

Tomorrow will be the first road safety conference organised by the trust, and Rhiannon’s father, Dr Smith, hopes it will help to raise awareness within local and national government, and help cut the numbers of people killed on the roads every day.

“The numbers are still incredibly high. Five people are killed on the roads every day. That’s 35 a week – too many people.

“We set up the charity trust partly to get over the trauma of what happened. We wanted there to be something good to come out of Rhiannon’s life. That’s what has driven us to work so hard really.”

As well as road safety, the trust sponsors research into traumatic brain injury at Cardiff University and UCL/Great Ormond Street Hospital.

They focus on education, a passion of Rhiannon’s, by paying for one student a year to complete a PGCE at Gloucester University, and help to provide equipment for local three schools where Rhiannon taught.

Tomorrow’s conference, at the Celtic Manor Conference Centre, is focussed on the trust’s third aim: Road safety.

Speaker include Rod King, chair of 20’s Plenty for us, a group campaigning to roll out 20mph speed limits across the country, Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert and chief inspector Martyn Smith of Gwent Police, as well as Newport East MP Jessica Morden.

Other talks will come from road safety charities and experts, Public Health Wales and university lecturers.

TRAGEDY: Rhiannon Smith (second from left) with (L-R) mum Gill, dad Julian and sister Sophie.

Dr Smith said he was especially grateful to Toyota and Langstone Community Council who were instrumental in arranging the conference.

He also thanked all speakers in advance, and pointed to Carmarthen and Swansea councils who are sending large delegations.

“We’re hoping to save lives and get that figure of five deaths a day down,” he said.

“It’s about raising awareness with the national government, and with the local governments too. For example, we’ve repeatedly approached Newport City Council about lowering the speed limit on the A48, where Rhiannon died.

“There are also so many small villages where the roads are all at the national speed limit. Something has to change.”

Tomorrows conference begins at 9.30 with refreshments and registration, and ends at 4pm.