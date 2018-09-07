A COCAINE dealer's girlfriend who posted photos of her 'Kim Kardashian' lifestyle on Instagram as the couple splashed out on designer gear and luxury holidays was ordered to pay back more than £7,000 of the drug money or face a further five months in prison.

Gifted student Emily Lock, who achieved three As at A-levels and studied law and criminology at university, was jailed for 15 months in April.

At Newport Crown Court, prosecutor Roger Griffiths told Judge Daniel Williams at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing that the 22-year-old had benefitted by £40,983.86 and that the recoverable amount was £7,290.

Last month her boyfriend Mark Price, 28, who was jailed for seven years, was told to pay back nearly £24,000 after making £100,000 pushing cocaine.

During her sentencing hearing, Cardiff Crown Court heard how the former pupil at Fleur-de-Lys’ Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, Lock had hoped one day that she would become a probation officer, but a modern fascination with a “Kim Kardashian” type of lifestyle was hinted at as a motivation for her downfall.

She had posted pictures of herself living the highlife on Instagram and, over the space of a year in 2016, she had been on holiday to Amsterdam twice, Paris, Alicante, Miami and Dubai.

When police raided her home, they found jewellery and designer clothing from luxury brands like Rolex, Gucci, Cartier and Vivienne Westwood.

At the hearing to seize the assets, Mr Griffiths said that the designer goods and clothing would now be put up for sale by Wilsons Auctions, a UK-wide company which has a site in Newport.

Judge Williams made a confiscation order and told Lock she would have three months to pay back the money.

He said: “You have until or before December 6 to pay back the £7,290. If you fail to do so, you face going to prison for five months.

“If you do pay it, that will be an end to these proceedings.”

Lock, of Cae Du Mawr, Caerphilly, had admitted acquiring criminal property and was represented at the confiscation hearing by Byron Broadstock.

Price, of Coed Y Wennol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and fraud to obtain a loan for an Audi S4 worth £33,000.