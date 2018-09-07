LAST week we reported Andrew McQuade, who owns No Regrets tattoo studio at the bottom of Malpas Road, had appealed to people to support local independent traders.

But readers in the comments section were more preoccupied with the arguments for and against tattoos.

Here's what they said.

Great Idea - pop long and support your local tattooist, making yourself unemployable, single and without reasonable friends at the same time!

Imboseal

Some of us are religious ... u shouldn't mark your skin...

Dave Williams

Unfortunately there are people around that think having ink under our skin affects our ability to work and limits our success. Its an unfortunate opinion that they are free to have but, ironically, it affects them more than us.

MrClark

Queequeg's all over tattoos in "Moby Dick". The ace ex cannibal harpoonist who had dined on oven roast missionary, feared little and slept in a coffin.

Which is neat if you are on a Whaler with a madman chasing down the Great White, but NOT a good look when you turn up at a PTA meeting at your daughter's primary school. But then I'm old fashioned.

And why do (some) young women have their shoulders and arm grossly tattooed in indigo ink so they look like they've just got paid off from a Grimsby trawler? Not a good look when you get to be 35 and want to wear Chanel.

KarloMarko

wow, talk about prejudiced and outdated opinions. im tattooed have worked in both retail and banking for over 20yrs, with a wife who is also a teacher. choosing to ink our bodies with things that have a meaning to us doesn't seem to have done any harm to our job prospects.

Billyf30

Offer deals. Two tattoos for the price of one. Get creative.

John Ho

Readers were also talking about a court's decision not to ban Olympic runner Jamie Baulch, who lives in Llantwit Major, from driving after he totted up 12 points on his driving licence - the level at which a licence can be revoked.

Here's what they said.

It doesn't matter if you're rich or a celebrity, he broke the law in speeding, there are plenty of signs up, as we all know if you're from Newport or if you use that road before, people give him excuses to excuse him, what if he had caused a serious accident or hit a pedestrian? What would be said then? It's ok, it's Jamie Baulch, ridiculous.

Send him to court like everyone else

GOOSEY LUCY

No excuses! 35 is over the limit!! And it's not a first offence. This is the 2nd (possibly 3rd) time he has avoided a ban when having too many points due to business and family needs. Everyone facing a ban can say the same thing.

Mimi Jones

I went to court a couple of years back for a not guilty plea to speeding and the guy up before me was a rep for a brewery.

He was on 12 points and, having been caught doing 80 mph in a 70 mph, and despite his solicitor producing a letter by the brewery's HR that he would be summarily dismissed if he lost his licence, the Magistrates didn't even consult between each other, just banned him immediately for six months.

He lost his job.

The playing field most definitely isn't flat.

Stevenboy

12 points isn't accrued from good driving.

WalterWhite666

Good decision. Fella was only going 35 and its all over the papers as he is famous. Wrong.

Kim Eccles

There are two places in Newport where the speed limit is 30 mph and it does not seem sensible.

These two spots are a cash cow for whatever organisation that receives the fine money.

I tend to be a slow driver but have been caught out in these places.

I broke the law and I paid up, but I think the limit should be changed in both these places.

accesswarrior

This isn't the first time, it seems its a regular thing which makes it more of an issue.

Speeding costs lives. He broke the law yet again and yes he deserved to lose his licence. If it had been his first offence then this outcome would be acceptable. We cant just change the law because he's famous or has to get his children to school or because of his charity work.

He needs to take responsibility for his actions.

Really livid

In Germany in the 1980s, you got instant fines but no points for lower end speeding offences. Common sense applied, no one got banned for doing 35 in a 30 four times, but they got hammered for doing 60 in a 40. Seemed to work.

davidcp

This is wrong, it needs to be fair whoever you are, whether you are doing work for kids and charities, its not fair, you broke the law, you broke the law, end of.

let us be honest

The courts in this country work in the same way as in Russia & all other corrupt countries, if you're rich or a celebrity, you get special treatment, It's a disgrace.

mal-wyn