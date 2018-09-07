THE story of a car plant where women walked out in protest against sexual discrimination is being brought to the stage to raise money for a Gwent hospice.

London based Impact Theatre company will be staging the musical Made in Dagenham, in association with Cardiff's Applause Productions, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care next month.

The production has already raised thousands of pounds for charities across the UK.

Jane Manuel, of Applause Productions, has been organising the event with the help of Judy Cotsen, from Cardiff.

She said: “Quite a few years ago I used to produce and direct an annual gala charity show at St David’s Hall, Cardiff.

"A dear friend of mine came to the show and he told me a great friend of his had been cared for by St David’s Hospice Care, he was so moved by how wonderful the hospice had been, he asked if I would put a production on in aid of the Hospice.

“Some years later, whilst in London I saw Amanda Noars’ Impact Theatre Company perform the musical ‘Sweet Charity’. I was so knocked out by the performance, I asked if they would agree to bring the production to Wales to raise money for the charity that I could never forget: St David’s Hospice Care.

“I’m thrilled to say, they are freely going to give their time and immense talent to perform the show.”

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We can’t thank Impact theatre group and Applause Productions enough for running this show.

“It will make for a wonderful opportunity for theatre goers in Gwent to see a fantastic musical production all in aid of the work we do free of charge caring for people throughout our community.”

Based on the 2010 film of the same name, the story is centred around the true-life events of the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968.

It follows Rita O’Grady, a working class machinist and mother who strives for equality and an end to discrimination in the workplace.

The actions of the Ford employees brought about huge positive change in the UK as the Equal Pay Act 1970 was introduced as a result of their bravery in challenging unfair practices.

Amanda Noar, director of Impact Theatre, said: “Impact is very excited to be bringing their production of Made In Dagenham to The Riverfront Theatre for one special performance, supporting the wonderful St David’s Hospice Care."

The show will take place in the Riverfront Theatre, Newport on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

To purchase tickets to the event, call 01633 656757, or go to stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/made-in-dagenham/ .

Alternatively you can get tickets from the Riverfront at newportlive.co.uk/riverfront or visit the box office at the venue.