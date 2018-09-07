BIKERS are all geared up for their biggest and best charity ride yet.

Hoggin’ the Bridge is an annual motorbike charity event, and this year it takes place at 11am on Sunday, September 30.

Once again hundreds of bikers will travel from Aust in South Gloucestershire, cross the Severn Bridge, and head to David Broome Equestrian Centre in Crick, Monmouthshire.

The date has been moved this year so that the event does not clash with other important biker diary dates.

The event, now in its 19th year, is run by Caldicot Town Team, a not-for-profit community interest company run entirely by volunteers.

All proceeds from Hoggin The Bridge go to local and national charities including Meningitis Now.

Organisers are expecting more than 10,000 visitors to this year’s event.

Although this is an annual fixture, several changes have been made this year.

Following the huge success of the 2017 ride organisers have taken feedback from those who attended and have extended the route, which is six miles longer this year.

The event will also have a new finish line in Crick, rather than in Chepstow as in previous years.

They are also introducing a new bike show, in the heart of the equestrian centre, and have extended the event to include live music the evening before.

Rusty Shackle will be playing their homecoming gig this year at the David Broome Event Centre on September 29.

They will be supported by The Bug Club, a band whose members are Tilly Harris, Sam Willmett and Dan Matthew.

Tickets for the gig are now available to buy from the website and cost £9.50.

The main ride starts at 11am on at Brightside Insurance Group, Aust Services.

Headlight Sticker and Pin Badge Pin Badge to be collected from main tent in the David Broome Event Centre on the day

The event will raise money for Meningitis UK, amongst 23 other local charities, with the event raising thousands of pounds each year.

New products including pens, mugs and keyrings will be on sale, along with pin badges and T-Shirts.

Tickets for the ride, which starts at 11am on the Sunday, are still available.

To book or to find out more information phone Phil Hayward or David Broome on 07939 046424.

For more information visit hoggin-the-bridge.co.uk.