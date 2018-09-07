MAJOR plans to build a solar park capable of supplying energy for up to 9,000 homes in Blaenau Gwent have been opposed by the local authority.

An email sent by the council to the Welsh Government says the development between Tredegar would have an “unacceptable” impact on a rural landscape “undisturbed” by industrialisation.

The farm would be set within the 143-acre Wauntysswg Farm and, if approved, will generate 30 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy per year and remove 520,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over its 30-year operational lifespan.

The application has been submitted by Elgin Energy EsCo Ltd, which operates solar farms across the UK.

Due to the size of the proposals, the Welsh Government has classed the proposal as a development of national significance and will have the final say on planning approval.

Blaenau Gwent council say they support the national drive towards renewable energy, having approved several wind turbines and a 14 MW solar farm elsewhere in the county borough.

A report also notes a short-term positive benefit of local employment opportunities during the estimated four-month construction period.

But principal planning officer Justin Waite, writing to the Planning Inspectorate, said: “It is, however, essential that as we go forward and consider new renewable energy developments, we ensure that the right developments are delivered in the right locations without unacceptable impacts on the local area.”

“Unfortunately, the council is of the view that the proposed solar park at Wauntysswg Farm does not meet this essential requirement.”

The formal objection notes the site’s “pleasant views” into the Rhymney Valley and argues that a development of such scale would transform “historical farmland characteristics to one of an industrial renewable energy plant”.

An environmental health officer has also raised concerns about sun glint and glare, which a report says could have effects ranging from negligible to major effects on nearby homes and vantage points.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on the nearby Tredegar Ironworks Cholera Cemetery, a monument of national importance recognising the local people who died of the epidemic in the 19th century.

Cadw, the government body responsible for historic monuments in Wales, say the scheme would have an “unacceptable adverse impact” on the cemetery’s setting.

Mr Waite’s email adds: “The local landscape has been undisturbed by industrialisation and, with the exception of the occasional overhead power lines and clusters of wind turbine development, has few detractors.

“Whilst it is recognised that the site would be restored to its agricultural use at the end of the solar park’s operational life, the unacceptable level of harm to the local landscape would be experienced for a significant period of time.”

A decision date for the application has not yet been decided by the Planning Inspectorate.