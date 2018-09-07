A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy, who will die without a bone marrow transplant in the next few years, is hoping to find a match an an event tomorrow in Cwmbran Shopping Centre.

The Marrow for Marley campaign, set up by Marley Nicholls' family in an attempt to save his life, are holding a swab test event at Specsavers in the shopping centre tomorrow (Saturday, September 8) from 11am.

Marley desperately needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life as he battles a rare blood condition called aplastic anaemia.

Without a transplant, doctors have said he could die in the next few years.

Tragically, the family have now discovered that there is currently no-one on the worldwide register who is currently a match for Marley.

(Marley Nicholls needs to find a bone marrow donor quickly)

They are holding events as part of a campaign to raise awareness and find a match. People will be able to become organ donors and get swabbed to see if they are a match.

Dad Joe Nicholls previously said the family’s “world fell apart” when they heard the news.

“Marley has caught an infection and is in hospital,” he said.

“We then heard from the consultant that no match has been found for Marley.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people on the donor register and we were devastated to know not one was a match.”

He added: “Our world fell apart when he told us that.”

Mr Nicholls said they are remaining positive that a match can be found.

“We have to remain strong for Marley,” he said.

“There is someone out there and we need to find that person. We are not giving up.”

The family are now calling for more people to sign up to the donor register.

He said: “It is straightforward to do.

“We are pleading for more people to sign up. We are also encouraging people from around the world to sign up now.

“We will be asking people in person and on social media to please help Marley.”

The South Wales Argus has been supporting Marley’s family by sharing the campaign with all of our Newsquest sister titles across the country, in the hope of finding a match.