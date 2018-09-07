THE father of a young teacher who died in a car crash near Newport said his daughter would have been overwhelmed by the turnout to a road safety conference organised in her name.

More than 100 people filled out the Augusta Suite at the Celtic Manor Resort yesterday to discuss making our roads safer.

The event was organised by the Rhiannon Jade Smith Memorial Trust, named after a 21-year-old trainee teacher who died in a car crash on the A48 near her home in Llandevaud, east Newport, in March 2017.

(Dr Julian Smith, pictured with his daughter Rhiannon and his wife Gill)

Since her death, parents Dr Julian Smith and Gill Smith have been busy setting up the trust to focus on road safety, research into traumatic brain injuries and education.

Speaking before the first road safety event to be organised by the trust, Dr Smith thanked everyone involved in putting it together.

“The feedback from today has been fantastic,” he told the packed conference room.

“Standing here I can tell you it’s quite humbling. If my daughter was here to see that she’s had this affect on people and this amount of people had turned up to a conference done in her name she would have been overwhelmed.”

The key note address came from Rod King MBE, founder of the 20s Plenty for Us movement which is trying to normalise 20mph speed limits across the country.

“Events like this are very important to bring communities together so they can say what the problem is and start to think about what can be done about it,” he told the South Wales Argus.

“I want to inspire people to change their driving habits. This is an important opportunity to make that change in local communities, and help politician to do the right thing.

“Communities need to stand up and say: ‘Something is wrong, and we are going to do something about it.’ That’s why all these people are here today.”

MP for Newport East Jessica Morden spoke to explain her role in pushing for a dedicated road investigations unit to be set up nationally.

Speaking to the Argus after her speech, she paid tribute to Dr Smith and his family.

“It was just devastating what this family has been through," she said.

"Their hard work and dedication has gone in to making sure that it doesn’t happen to any other family.

(Newport East MP, Jessica Morden, speaking at the RJS Road Safety Conference)

“My colleague John Griffiths has been pushing the Welsh 20mph speed limits in the Assembly, and on a UK level I’m supporting the call for a dedicated road investigations unit. The RAC foundation was granted £480,000 in June this year to collect information about different collisions and fatalities on the road.

“It’s a step in the right direction, and I will continue working on behalf of the family on this issue in the House of Commons.”

Representing Gwent Police at the conference, Chief Inspector Martyn Smith agreed that any events raising awareness of road safety were important.

During his speech, he noted that 99 people had died on Gwent roads in the five years up to the end of 2017.

“That’s quite an astonishing figure. This year alone there have been 17 fatalities on our roads, and sadly as my colleagues from the ambulance and fire services will know, that figure will rise by the end of the year. It’s a sobering through.”

(Rod King, founder of 20s Plenty For Us, campaigns for more 20mph zones across the country)

Speaking to the Argus, the inspector added: “We’re delighted to have been asked by the family to be here alongside a host of partner agencies, and we’re looking forward to see how we can all further reduce casualties on our roads.”

Among the other speakers at the conference were Ellen Jones, the senior policy officer for sustainable transport charity Sustrans Cymru, Dr Sarah Jones of Public Health Wales and Samiel Nahk, the senior public affairs officer from Brake and the Road Safety Charity.