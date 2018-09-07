A TEAM of six cyclists from ABP South Wales have taken part in a charity relay ride organised by the UK Grain and Feed Trade Association.

The Grain and Feed Trade (GAFT) Cycle Relay had teams from member companies throughout the UK raising funds for the Farming Community Network (FCN), by cycling in a relay ride around the principal feed mills, ports, grain stores and supply trade businesses sites in the UK.

The port of Newport, which is owned and operated by ABP South Wales, was chosen as the starting point for Day 36 of the relay as it has connections with the grain and feed trading industries. The team cycled from the Port of Newport to the offices of grain trader, Thomas Mawer, in Hereford, which is a 60 mile journey.

ABP South Wales is a member of the Bristol Corn and Feed Trade Association, making the Port of Newport a natural choice to take part in the event, which is a regional hub for handling animal feed and fertiliser.

Callum Couper, Port Manager, ABP South Wales, said: “The ABP South Wales team were delighted to have been given the opportunity to support the GAFT Cycle Relay for a great charity.

“Our ports in South Wales service the agricultural sector throughout Wales, South West England and the Midlands, and we are well aware of the important work undertaken by FCN supporting farmers and families in the farming community.”

The handling of animal feed and fertiliser is a growing sector at the Port of Newport, with many customers utilising stevedoring services and occupying warehouses at the port. In 2017, the port handled 14 percent more fertiliser and 54 percent more animal feed than in 2016.

The GAFT charity relay cycle ride, which began in London and involves a 4,000 mile tour of the UK, has raised more than £50,000 for the FCN.

To find out more, or make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GAFT