GWENT Police close investigations without identifying a suspect in two thirds of household burglaries and seven in 10 reported vehicle thefts, new analysis shows.

The force ended around four in 10 shoplifting cases with the same outcome

Across the three offences, around 3,500 investigations in Gwent were shut with no suspected culprit in the frame, the Press Association found.

The figures were extracted from Home Office crime outcomes data, and cover the 12 months to March 2018.

They show that out of the 1,996 household burglary cases opened over that period by Gwent Police, 67 per cent were categorised as “investigation complete - no suspect identified”.

This is used when a reported crime has been investigated “as far as reasonably possible” and the case is closed pending further investigative opportunities.

Of the total burglary cases, Gwent Police brought 114 people to court.

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said that like all police forces, Gwent was “feeling the long-term impact of reduced funding and police numbers.”

“Gwent Police tries to ensure that every crime reported is properly recorded and will carry out proportionate investigations,” he said.

“Where there is evidence or clear lines of inquiry, they will be followed up.

“Gwent Police prioritises the investigation of crimes that have the potential to cause most harm to our communities, focuses on safeguarding the most vulnerable, and on providing an excellent service to victims.

“I would like to reassure the people of Gwent that I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that everyone receives the best quality of service available, within resources.”

Of the 751 vehicle thefts recorded in Gwent, 69 per cent ended up with no suspect being identified, while in the 3,888 shoplifting cases, 1,623 of them were closed with the same outcome.

The police charged 29 suspects with car theft, and 1,030 for shoplifting.

The country’s larger police forces tended to have higher percentages of cases closed without a suspect being identified.