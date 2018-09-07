A UNITED front of villagers opposed to the planned quarry at Tirpentwys Cut, near Hafodyrynys, turned out in force today (September 7) to protest against the dangerous increases in air pollution which they believe the quarry will bring to the area.

Tirpentwys Cut, a former open-cast mine, is a popular beauty spot for locals, but the landowner, Peakman Limited, has resurrected plans to quarry the site.

(Tirpentwys Cut. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gwyn Jenkins)

The protestors met on the grass verges of the A472, the busy 60mph road which could, for the next 20 years, be used daily by up to 100 heavy construction vehicles if the quarry is approved by a public inquiry next year.

Villagers say this traffic will worsen the already poor air quality in the area.

"Hafodyrynys is one of the most polluted areas in Wales", said Andrew Lewis, chairman of the village's community association. "To add that amount of traffic to it for the next 20 years is insane."

Other demonstrators on the roadside, who brought signs and banners and were well-supported by passing motorists tooting their horns, were worried about the loss of amenity at the popular beauty spot, known locally as the Canyon, as well as the visual impact, devaluation of property, and the destruction of the ancient woodland surrounding the proposed quarry.

Joining the group were Islwyn MP Chris Evans, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, and Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies.

(Nick Thomas-Symonds (left) and Chris Evans (second left) with Andrew Lewis (second right), chairman of Hafodyrynys community association)

"Hafodyrynys has the most polluted road outside London", Mr Evans said. "This development is going to bring more lorries and more pollution spewing out, affecting our residents. People are sick and tired of our air quality being pushed to the back of the queue."

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the Canyon was "a truly beautiful post-industrial landscape".

"Showing the feeling of the local population is absolutely vital as the months go on, and it’s fantastic to see so many people here in support of that position today", he said.

Mr Davies said: "These valleys have seen more industrialisation and the impact of industrialisation in a way very few communities across Wales and the UK have seen".

"We’ve always been told in the past that we can either have a clean environment or we can have jobs. Well those days have gone. We believe that we deserve both."

(Picture: Hywel Clatworthy)

Lynda Clarkson, who helped organise the demonstration, said the group plans to meet AMs at the Senedd on September 18, before meeting the planning inspectorate on October 2, ahead of the public inquiry on January 15.

READ MORE: Tirpentwys Cut: Activists call on public support to oppose quarry at beauty site