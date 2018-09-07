A WOMAN was seriously sexually assaulted on Monday, September 3 while she was out jogging in Croespenmaen, near Crumlin.

Detectives are appealing for information regarding the assault, which happened in the Kendon Road area of Croespenmaen.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was jogging when she was approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

She is recovering at home and is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything that could help with the investigation, and would like to speak to a man and woman who helped the victim following the incident.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 7pm and 8.30pm in the area of Kendon Road with the junction of Manmoel Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation, and we will do everything we can to support the victim and try to identify who is responsible for this.

"Extra officers will be patrolling the local area and if you have any concerns, please speak to them.

"If you were in the area on Monday 3rd September and saw anything suspicious, please do get in touch.

"We’d particularly like to speak to a man and woman who helped the victim on Melin Place following the incident.

"If that is you, please get in touch.

"If anyone has any CCTV or Dash Cam footage for this area at the time of the incident, please contact us.

"Your information could prove vital to helping with our investigations."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 580 3/9/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In light of the incident, Gwent Police issued the following advice to the public:

• Let someone know where you're going and for how long you’re planning to be out.

• Consider downloading a fitness tracker app on which a trusted family member or friend can trace your movements, just remember to lock your privacy setting from public to private.

• Take your phone out with you and make sure you have your battery charged.

• Plan your route beforehand, taking into account whether it will be a busy or well-lit area.

• Consider running or walking with others if possible.

• If you feel uncomfortable, or at risk, look for a place of safety, such as a shop or anywhere where there are other people and tell someone your concerns.

• Be aware of your surroundings - concentrate on what and who is around you.

• Don’t be distracted by using mobile gadgets and MP3 players. If you are listening to music, if possible use just one headphone so that you are aware of someone approaching you.