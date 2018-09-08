SOME football pitches across Newport will be off-limits because of damage caused by the very dry weather conditions this summer.

Newport city council explained the playing surface of some pitches, such as Coronation Park, have deteriorated. Not all pitches are affected, and the council has been liaising with clubs.

A spokesman for the council said: "The very dry weather conditions experienced in May, June and July this year has had a detrimental affect on some of the football pitches run by Newport City Council.

"The dry weather has resulted in a deterioration of the playing surfaces at a number of sites including a loss of grass and large cracks opening in the playing surface.

This is affecting pitches where there is high clay content in the subsoil, including the pitch at Coronation Park.

"Officers have discovered these cracks and fissures can be up to several feet deep. The problem was identified some years ago and previously the council has attempted to remediate by infilling with soil however this has not been successful.

"It was found that the only affordable option was to wait unless the conditions turned wet and the re-hydrated soils cause the cracks to close.

"Until this time the council will be unable to allow matches to continue on affected pitches for health and safety reasons. The parks team is monitoring the playing surfaces and liaising with the clubs. The council apologises for any inconvenience caused.