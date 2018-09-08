A LITTER group has completed its first pick after being inspired by the South Wales Argus’ War on Litter campaign.

Sali Daniels, 35, of Pontllanfraith, was one of the first members of the War on Litter Facebook group, and explained that although she had picked up litter wherever she saw it for years, the group inspired her to set up her own group.

The Blackwood Action on Litter Community Group’s first ever litter pick happened on Sunday, September 2.

“Three of us met at the former Pontllanfraith council offices at 11am,” explained mum-of-four Ms Daniels.

“I often do solo litter picks on the Bryn playing fields, and I met one lady who wanted to do a similar thing, so she ended up coming along.

“Her name is Donna Szarum. The other person who helped was Andrew Farina-Childs, the Blackwood town councillor.

“We collected six full bin bags in about two hours, which I was happy with considering it was only the three of us.”

Ms Daniels explained she paid for the equipment and bags herself for this first pick, but was now working with the town council and Keep Wales Tidy to organise equipment for their second outing.

“It was something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she said.

“I’ve been picking litter up by myself for about four years, but the South Wales Argus group spurred me on to do something about it.

“I live above the Bryn playing fields, and the litter is quite bad there. When I walk the dogs I pick up litter. I used to do it by hand but I bought myself a litter picker recently.

“If I see litter on the floor I can’t just walk by and leave it there. I have four kids, and I teach them not to drop litter, and I honestly don’t think they ever would. They just don’t have that mentality. I think a lot of it is about education.

“I’ve emailed Keep Wales Tidy to look into insurance and to get some general advice.

“The plan is to hold litter picks in the Blackwood area on the first Sunday of every month, so the next one will be in October.”

The Blackwood Action on Litter Community Group can be contacted on Facebook.

Send your litter stories to sam.ferguson@gwent-wales.co.uk.