EXTRA police patrols in an area of Newport will continue "for the foreseeable future" after worried residents and councillors raised concerns with officers about anti-social behaviour.

Bettws Neighbourhood Policing team were out on foot on Thursday evening, September 6, patrolling the Cefn Wood estate, Wern Industrial Estate and Wern Terrace in Rogerstone.

Chris Evans, who represents Rogerstone as an independent on Newport City Council said he had been working with police and residents on the issue. He also praised his fellow ward councillors and Rogerstone community councillors for also raising issues with the police.

"Over recent months, I received several communications from neighbours in Cefn Wood, businesses on the Wern Estate and people on Wern Terrace," said Cllr Evans.

"I fed these back to senior officers who have acted on this intelligence.

"These operations are ongoing, and I would like to thank residents for being so diligent. We are working together to get results.

"I would also like to thank Gwent Police for listening."

The South Wales Argus has asked Gwent Police for more information on this and any similar operations taking place across the city.