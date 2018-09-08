THE proceedings in the case of a motorbike rider accused of causing the death of a young mother by careless driving while under the influence of drugs have been halted after the defendant died.

Andrew Mackintosh, 57, of The Granary, Tredegar, had been due to go on trial relating to the death of Sarah Jayne Jones, aged 27, also from the Tredegar area.

The mum was a pillion passenger when the Yamaha YZF-R1 bike she was riding on with him crashed on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr.

Mr Mackintosh had pleaded not guilty to the charge against him in April.

Cardiff Crown Court was told during those proceedings that the allegation against him claimed that he was under the influence of amphetamine at the time of the collision which involved no other vehicle.

Judge Tom Crowther QC told him that the case would be adjourned for A trial that had been due to start on August 20 at Newport Crown Court before the defendant was granted conditional bail.

The crash happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

In the days after Ms Jones’ death, a touching tribute was paid to her.

A family statement described her as a “loving mother, daughter, sister and aunty” who was a “happy, bubbly person to be around”.

The tribute added: “She was the life and soul of the party, although she had her stubborn side. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.

“We are very grateful for all the messages of support, but ask to be left alone to grieve during this difficult time.”

The Argus reported at the time how Ms Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and how the crash involved just the blue Yamaha motorcycle which had two people on board.

Mr Mackintosh was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries following the collision before being released.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed proceedings were halted as the defendant had died.

A Gwent Police spokesman said Mr Mackintosh's death was not suspicious.

The Gwent coroner’s office confirmed that an inquest into his death will be held.